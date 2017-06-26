Photo exhibition explores tattoo culture

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 12:21

Third year applied arts student Tracy Sexton is majoring in photography at Whitireia Porirua. Her current body of work "Will forever, mean forever?" explores the tension between societal perceptions around getting a tattoo, whether the tattoo is accepted and, as time goes on, whether there are regrets about it. Tracy’s work examines changing attitudes and also tattoo removal for those who no longer have an attachment to their ink.

"My own view on tattoo culture has forever changed. Something I once frowned upon I now see as an intricate piece of artwork," says Tracy.

Tracy also cites her identical twin sister as a key influence in her work. "She has many tattoos, yet I have none. The way she expresses herself has always fascinated me."

An image of Tracy’s sister features in the exhibition, which will run for a week in the Pop-up Store in Porirua City centre, along with other spectacular, large-scale photographs featuring people with graphic tattoos.

What: Pop-up photography exhibition "Will forever, mean forever?"

Where: Pop-up Store, 17a Hartham Place, Porirua

When: 6-9 July, 10-4pm daily - opening night is Friday 7 July 7-9pm

Who: third year applied arts student Tracy Sexton