Phantom's 'Musicians of Aotearoa' posters up for charity auction

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 07:32

Phantom Bill Stickers, leaders in the most music-friendly ad medium in the country, have gifted an exclusive set of their acclaimed NZ Music Month "Musicians of Aotearoa" poster series to The NZ Music Foundation for auction on TradeMe. The proceeds will help the charity to provide emergency assistance and counselling to kiwi music people experiencing illness and hardship and also help develop music projects in the community that positively change the lives of people in need.

The fifteen posters are specially printed A3 copies of the "Musicians of Aotearoa" series displayed around the country during this year’s NZ Music Month in May. They are each presented in their own frames and will be progressively available for bid on TradeMe from this Wednesday. Three posters will be listed each week with Ronnie van Hout (Into the Void), Bill Vosburgh (Perfect Strangers) and George Henderson (The Puddle) kicking off the auction series.

"Musicians of Aotearoa" comprises 40 portraits made into posters of some of our best but maybe not best- known musicians. Photographers Hayley Theyers and Stuart Page visited the homes and studios of musicians around the country to shoot them for the posters. Phantom Bill Stickers managing partner Jamey Holloway says "Posters are the flowers of the streets; beautiful, vibrant and very of the moment. But they are also works of art and this is a perfect way for someone to take home and treasure some of the shit-hot images that Hayley and Stu have created. We’re damn proud to support The NZ Music Foundation who do vital work in the community and with kiwi musicians by providing these posters for auction."

The New Zealand Music Foundation general manager, Peter Dickens, says: "We’ve loved the subject matter, the art and the impact these posters have had ever since they went up. We’re very grateful to the people of Phantom Bill Stickers for supporting us in this way. The proceeds will give a great boost to our work with kiwi music people and with people in the community who are at risk or suffering from health issues."

The posters have a starting price of $15 and can be found at The NZ Music Foundation presence on the TradeMe website from this Wednesday 28 June. The auctions will each be open for ten days and the winning bidders will be able to pay by credit card or direct transfer to the The NZ Music Foundation.