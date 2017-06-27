Auaha release debut album

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 22:57

On 21 June, Auaha, released their album Te Pari o Auahatanga, The Flood of Inspiration. A collaboration that was recorded over 8 days on and beside the Whanganui River; the album concept was hatched two years ago during a taonga puoro wÄnanga (traditional MÄori instrument workshop) in Whanganui. As students and teachers learned to make and play instruments inside Rangahaua Marae, outside the Whanganui River was flooding, the worst flood in 100 years and as the devastating impact of this event was revealed the album concept was born. The project included recording taonga puoro on the Whanganui River and using the stunning environment and stories to inspire new compositions.

The resulting album is made up of 12 original and eclectic tracks that draw on a range of influences including fusions of te reo chant, rock, blues, soul and funk. Recordings of taonga puoro that were made in the environment while they were on the river are interwoven throughout the album. The members of Auaha are Ariana Tikao, Alistair Fraser, Elise Goodge, Matiu Bartlett, Brad McMillan and Te Paerata Tichbon. They are from different backgrounds musically, but are drawn together by their common interest in taonga puoro (traditional MÄori instruments). Group members come from Whanganui, Wellington and Wairoa. Their river guide and local musician, Charles Ranginui of Te Ätihaunui-a-PapÄrangi, also contributed a song to the album. The recording and production was done by Sacha Keating of Te Aio Productions.

After 3 days journey the group alighted from the river and ensconced themselves at Koriniti Marae to complete recording of the new tracks. As fate would have it though, the river began flooding again, and they had to make a hasty decision to evacuate and relocate to Whanganui or risk being trapped at Koriniti for possibly weeks. Thanks to the generosity of the Whanganui Musicians Club, Auaha were able to set up a new studio in their Drew’s Avenue facility and finish the necessary recordings to complete the album.

"We were sad to leave Koriniti," says project coordinator and musician Elise Goodge, "It was such a beautiful location to create and record in but the river had other plans; we are so grateful to the Whanganui Musicians Club for taking us in at short notice so we could finish the album. Somehow all the upheaval and excitement makes the album feel even more special."

Auaha will officially launch the album back in Whanganui on Saturday 8 July at the Whanganui Musicians Club followed by two more concerts in Wellington on Friday 4 August at the Pyramid Club and Saturday 5 August at St Peter’s Hall, Paekakariki, plus a lunchtime presentation at the National Library on Friday 4 August.

The album is available now for purchase on bandcamp.

Listen to the album - https://auaha.bandcamp.com/album/te-pari-o-auahatanga

Concerts and Presentations:

Sat 8 July - Whanganui Musicians Club, 7.30pm, $10 entry

Friday 4 August - National Library, 12 noon, Free Entry

Friday 4 August - The Pyramid Club, Wellington, 7.30pm, $10 Entry

Saturday 5 August - St Peter’s Hall, Paekakariki, 7.30pm, $10 Entry