Light Nelson to return in 2018

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:37

Nelson’s biennial winter festival, Light Nelson, will be back in 2018, with artists now being asked to send their ideas for light installations to the selection panel.

The dates for next year will be 6-10 July and Light Nelson project manager Sophie Kelly says although many people miss the festival in its ‘off year’ it was decided early on to make the light festival a biennial event.

"It is a huge effort for everyone involved and we especially need to give our brilliant artists a chance to recover and regroup," she said. "Right now we’re calling for submissions for next year to allow time for community groups to get their thoughts together and for working artists to schedule this event into their calendars."

Kelly said it was expected there would be around 60 installations illuminating the Queens Gardens, Hardy St and the NMIT campus. She said the selection panel would be looking for works that brought together technology, art, science and fantasy to ‘illuminate the darkness of winter’.

"We want installations that offer a multi-sensory experience celebrating light - there might be music, sound or movement incorporated into the concept, perhaps performance or collaborative aspects …works that include community development and have something to say," she said. "We’ll also be looking for concepts that use new technology, are environmentally sustainable and convey essential qualities of light rather than just being a lit form."

The selected artists will be responsible for construction and installation of the artworks, but Light Nelson can provide some funding, advice regarding compliance where required and assistance through The Light Nelson Collective. All applications must be in by 5 pm 7 October 2017, with more information and the submission form at lightnelson.co.nz.

Kelly said Light Nelson was an event that was putting Nelson on the map as a winter destination as well as being a really meaningful celebration for locals.

"This is reflected in having our main sponsors keen to maintain their support - we are thrilled to have confirmed funding from the Nelson City Council, Port Nelson Ltd, Nelson Pine Industries and Arthouse Architects," she said. "It’s a tribute to our event, the community engagement it engenders and the national profile it has gained that these sponsors are back on board - and we do so appreciate it."