New book uncovers remarkable journey of young Maori man

The life and experiences of one of our most prominent pre-Treaty MÄori travellers is the subject of new book.
Professor Alison Jones of the University of Auckland and Kuni Jenkins have written Tuai: A Traveller in Two Worlds.
The book uncovers the story of Tuai, a remarkable young MÄori man, born about 1797, who actively contributed to European knowledge of MÄori language and culture well before the Treaty of Waitangi.
To learn more about PÄkehÄ society and to get settlers for his area of the Bay of Islands, Tuai lived amongst PÄkehÄ overseas. He worked as a whaler in 1812, and, while in Australia in 1813, taught Thomas Kendall (who was to become the first New Zealand schoolteacher) to speak MÄori, assisting him in the compilation of the first teaching book, written in MÄori.
Tuai then travelled to England where he witnessed the Industrial Revolution, visiting factories in Shropshire, and becoming a guest at high society dinners in London. With his lively travelling companion Titere, he would attend fashionable gatherings and sit for his portrait.
On his return to the Bay of Islands in 1820, he found work as an interpreter for British naval timber expeditions, and as an instructor of French scientists seeking knowledge of the MÄori people.
But unlike his people’s rival Hongi Hika of NgÄpuhi, he failed to get English settlers, sealing the fate of his Ngare Raumati people who were dispersed by NgÄpuhi following Tuai’s untimely death, aged 27, in 1824.
"The book tells a MÄori story. It focuses on amusing and poignant insider details of the earliest MÄori attempts to strategically control PÄkehÄ settlement in the north, and the earliest MÄori studies of Europe," Alison says.
The book provides an opportunity to learn more about the extent of MÄori-PÄkehÄ engagement, particularly in the north of New Zealand, in the years before the Treaty. Readers can learn a lot about the earliest MÄori explorations of PÄkehÄ societies, and the contribution of MÄori to western scientific knowledge about MÄori and New Zealand.
"It was great to meet so many Ngare Raumati people who wanted their story told. New Zealanders generally know about NgÄpuhi history and their leader Hongi Hika, but we know very little about Ngare Raumati who were once a very powerful group in the north," Kuni says.
"It is often forgotten that from 1814 MÄori tried to get PÄkehÄ settlers for their own areas to boost their military position against rival hapÅ«. So the PÄkehÄ decisions about where to settle had a significant impact on MÄori tribal history well before the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840."
Professor Jones, a PÄkehÄ, is a Professor in Te Puna WÄnanga, the School of MÄori and Indigenous Education, at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Education and Social Work. Kuni Jenkins, from NgÄti Porou, is a Professor in Education at Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi.
Alison and Kuni have worked together for many years including on the He KÅrero project, which began with Kuni’s PhD, Haere tahi taua: an account of aitanga in MÄori struggle for schooling.
In 2012 they won the NgÄ Kupu Ora MÄori Book Award for Best Non-Fiction book for Words Between Us: He Korero - First MÄori-PÄkehÄ Conversations on Paper.
Alison and Kuni are launching Tuai: A Traveller in Two Worlds, at the Faculty of Education and Social Work on Thursday 13 July at 5.30pm, following the initial launch at KororÄreka marae in the Bay of Islands on 8 July.
More details are available here - http://www.education.auckland.ac.nz/en/about/events/events-2017/celebrating-tuai-a-traveller-in-two-worlds.html
