Holly Christina concert in Selwyn

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 04:13

Holy Trinity Cathedral is delighted to present Holly Christina, an Auckland musician and songwriter, playing brand new material from her soon-to-be-released album, 7th Heaven. Holly produces acoustic-pop music, with a melodic blend of pure vocal and rhythmic guitar.

Following on from her sixth album and her popular acoustic guitar version of the NZ National Anthem on YouTube, this concert will include songs inspired by Holly’s recent visit to Israel. She will also share some music from her Break the Mould Tour and some of her classics from previous albums.

Holly Christina will be performing in the new Bishop Selwyn Chapel. Designed by Auckland architects, Fearon Hay, this award-winning space comprises floor to ceiling glass walls on three sides with views to One Tree Hill, a convex gold-leaf ceiling and acoustic panelling.

"We can definitely consider Holly Christina to be one of our developing hidden home-grown gems" - NZ Musician, December 2016.

"She might well be the most exciting singer-songwriter in hiding in New Zealand." - Sunday Star Times

When: Sat 1 Jul 2017, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Where: Selwyn Library, Bishops Court, 8 St Stephens Ave, Parnell, Auckland

Restrictions: All Ages

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $15.00

Buy Tickets - 09 361 1000

Additional fees may apply

Website: http://www.holy-trinity.org.nz/

Listed by: Holy Trinity Cathedral