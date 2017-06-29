Fearless and Inventive, debut album Poetic Mind by Ferlein

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 11:47

For the launch of her debut album Poetic Mind, Ferlein will be performing live in Sydney on the TV show ‘Studio 10’ on 7th July 2017.

Ferlein is a young Australian singer/songwriter with a gift for poetic storytelling. Her unique contralto voice with lush velvet tones, combined with a mix of delicate and powerful delivery, enables her to tell her stories with genuine passion and emotion.

Marcel Yammouni is Ferlein’s music producer and guitarist. Marcel describes Ferlein's music as fearless and inventive. "Ferlein has a unique sound which I struggle to put in any category, all I know is I love it and am thrilled to be working with her".

Ferlein has a very experienced band including Marcel Yammouni, John Salerno, Paul Cecchinelli, Rod Bustos and Phil Turcio.

They have worked with many top Australian artists including Vanessa Amorosi, Kate Ceberano, Olivia Newton John, Guy Sebastian, John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes, Jessica Mauboy, Em Rusciano and Hugh Jackman.

They have also toured and performed with international artists including Suzi Quattro, K.D Lang, Belinda Carlisle, Sting and Richard Marx.

They have appeared on many TV shows including Good Morning Australia, Hey Hey It’s Saturday, In Melbourne tonight, AFL Grand Final and composed music for major events like Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Ferlein’s songs are character-based, spanning multiple musical styles as she begins to reveal her fearless, emotionally raw and inventive songwriting.

" 'Forgive Me For Falling' is something of a classic sounding pop song, with a genuinely timeless feel to it. Musically as you would expect with the calibre of the band, it's one professional piece, which it really needs to be, as Ferlein has such a powerful and melodic voice. With an album to come, if you like your pop in the classical style, this could be something rather special." - Beehive Candy www.beehivecandy.com

With a Latin Pop influence, Ferlein explores the possibility of "love at first sight" as she is invited to dance ‘Among the Roses’.

For anyone who knows the feeling of betrayal, ‘Seduced By a Lie’ is a high energy rock song with passionate delivery.

Classic Pop with a hint of disco, ‘A Thousand Locked Doors’ attempts to deal with the frustration of wanting to help someone work through grief, when they’ve walled themselves away.

‘Knowing It’s Over’ is a latin power ballad, describing an emotional confession of falling out of love.

Ferlein’s debut singles have had over 200,000 views on vevo/youtube.

You can view Ferlein’s videos / live performances at: Website: www.ferlein.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ferlein-1674600959536583/

Vevo: https://www.vevo.com/artist/ferlein Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ3jFHHlfXbmlTlb0xR7H1A

Ferlein’s album Poetic Mind is available on iTunes, Google Play. The CD is available from www.ferlein.com , CD Baby and select music stores.

