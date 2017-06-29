Libraries, Museum celebrate Matariki at the Meteor

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:36

Hamilton City Libraries, Waikato Museum, Entertainment Suite and Marei Kura Creations have collaborated to deliver a family-focussed Matariki event for Hamilton this weekend.

Matariki is the Maaori New Year, marking the appearance of the constellation Pleiades in the sky above New Zealand. Traditionally, for many iwi, it is seen as the time of year when ground is prepared for new season’s vegetable plantings, and in recent years Matariki has undergone a revival in popularity.

Aaron Martin, Hamilton City Libraries Childrens’ and Teens’ Librarian, says The Meteor theatre will be the venue Matariki in the City from 9.30am to 2pm on Saturday, 1 July.

"Matariki in the City is a fun, engaging day suitable for the whole whanau," Mr Martin says.

The day includes cultural performances, opportunity to learn how to make manu tukutuku - traditional Maori kites - listen to traditional stories from renowned storytellers Joe Harawira and Kawe Roes.

Te Awamutu Space Centre’s Dave Owen - also known as "Space Dave" - will also give a presentation.

Kids’ face painting and a graffiti art demonstration from Garreth Steiner are other activities offered.

Entry to the Matariki in the City is free.