Team NZ homecoming parade route confirmed - on land and sea

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 06:37

Aucklanders will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand this week, with a land and sea parade route confirmed to mark the team’s America’s Cup success.

The parade is confirmed to take place on Thursday, 6 July, starting at 12.30pm.

Fans will be able to see members of Emirates Team New Zealand in the parade, which will make its way down Queen Street towards the waterfront.

The road parade route is:

- commencing at the corner of Wakefield Street and Queen Street at 12.30pm

- travelling down Queen Street, turning right into Customs Street East

- from Customs Street East, turning left into Gore Street

- from Gore Street, turning left onto Quay Street to the Princes Wharf/Eastern Viaduct intersection.

Emirates Team New Zealand will then take to the water from the Viaduct Basin for a sail past, giving viewers a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

The sail past route is:

- around the Viaduct Basin

- past the Viaduct Events Centre to North Wharf

- back to the New Zealand Maritime Museum and around Princes Wharf

- around Queens Wharf, where the sail past finishes.

The parade route and recommended viewing points are included in the attached image. The parade route and details of the event are available at www.aucklandnz.com/americascupparade. This will be updated with further information in the lead up to the parade.

Mayor Phil Goff says: "We are looking forward to welcoming Emirates Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup back to Auckland."

"While Queen Street was originally ruled out as a parade route, city agencies have worked collaboratively to bring the parade down Auckland's main street in the heart of the city, which is also synonymous with past America’s Cup successes."

"Auckland Council welcomes its partnership with central government to welcome the team home and to give Aucklanders a chance to show their support for the team and what they have achieved," he said.