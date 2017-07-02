Shay's Survivor days are over

Sunday, 2 July, 2017 - 21:30

It was Shay versus Goliath versus Jak the joker in the Redemption Island duel that sent her packing in tonight’s episode of Survivor New Zealand.

Already looking defeated when she arrived at the battle arena, Shay needed to outlast either Mike or Jak to stay in the competition.

In tonight's duel, contenders had to balance two long metal poles between the backs of their palms and a wooden plank above them. Even the slightest movement or drop in pressure would result in the poles falling to the ground and knocking that competitor out of the game. Unfortunately, it was Shay who moved first, losing her poles, and her shot at $100,000.

During her time on the island, Shay had to fight to keep herself in the game and although she never won any challenges she was proud with how she played.

On leaving Redemption Island she said, "I know my potential, I know my worth. It’s not the number of challenges that I have won - which is zero by the way! I’m proud of who I am, I’m proud of where I’ve come from, and I’m proud to be a Morman so I have nothing but love for everyone here."

She promptly wrapped up the procedures and joked about what’s next for her as she put her Buff in the fire saying, "I need to go call my husband and binge on some brownie!"

Shay went unnoticed on Day One of Survivor after raising her hand to the question of who would be willing to be the villain if it meant winning the game. She went on to make some strong alliances that kept her in the competition for 34 long days.

Shay was the tenth person eliminated from the competition and became the fourth person to join the Jury. She joins Lee, Sala, Shannon, and three more Jurors yet to be confirmed, all of who will cast their votes - ultimately deciding who becomes New Zealand’s first Sole Survivor!