World's leading magicians on stage in NZ this October

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:30

Five of the world’s leading magicians come to New Zealand in October performing a show mixing the quirky, the skills and the strange in a world of the impossible.

Magicians heads to Auckland, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Wellington from 19 October to 4 November.

Featuring two world champions of magic, the show has been created by young New Zealand producer and magician, Nopera Whitley.

"There’s no rabbits pulled from hats, and no ladies sawn in half in this show, but what you will see are unbelievable magic acts with a theatrical twist performed by world leading magicians."

Heading the magical line-up and hosting the show is Scotland’s Colin Cloud (pictured). Colin is a well-known mind reader and has been called the closest thing to a real-life Sherlock Holmes. He recently appeared on America’s Got Talent with his performance gaining more than 80 million views online in just 15 days.

"Within only a few seconds of meeting you, he’ll know what you’ve had for lunch, where you’ve been that day, what you do for a living and even your PIN code."

From Madrid, Spain, Hector Mancha took the magic world by storm in 2015 when he won the highest honour any magician can receive - the FISM World Grand Prix of Magic Award. He brings his award-winning act featuring card magic and manipulation live to New Zealand stages on this tour.

Hailing from the USA, Shin Lim has ‘fooled’ Penn and Teller, performed on Broadway and in 2015was awarded the ‘World Championship of Close-Up Card Magic’. With more than 47 million views on YouTube, Shin is one of magic’s hottest young stars and will blow your mind with his skill and dexterity.

Fellow American Rob Zabrecky is two-time Hollywood Magic Castle ‘Stage Magician of the Year’ and creates a dryly abstracted, austere universe that pushes magic to its very edges exploring bizarre and contemplative human behaviour.

World-renowned variety act Charlie Frye and Co. (USA) is often compared to classic comedians, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Charlie plays the rubber-faced, put-upon magician, with Sherry as his bored assistant - together the pair perform an act melding silent comedy, magic, clowning, and juggling.

Magicians is at Wellington’s Opera House from 19-21 October, at Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North on 24 and 25 October, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth from 27-29 October and at the Aotea Centre in Auckland from 31 October to 4 November. Tickets for Wellington and New Plymouth shows are available through Ticketek; for Palmerston North through TicketDirect and for Auckland through Ticketmaster.