Winner announced for TVNZ's new blood web series

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:45

Ashleigh Reid and Isla Macleod, 22-year-old filmmakers from Auckland have won TVNZ’s inaugural New Blood Web Series Competition with their pilot, Oddly Even.

Over 160 hopefuls entered the competition with the Top 10 being selected by our panellists, including actress Danielle Cormack, director and writer Roseanne Liang and The Spinoff's Entertainment Editor Alex Casey.

In four weeks, the Top 10 pilots were viewed more than 38,000 times combined and 8,600 votes were cast. With 24% of the public vote, it was Oddly Even that took out first place.

Oddly Even’s creators, Ashleigh and Isla, will receive with $100,000 from TVNZ and NZ On Air to create a full web series to screen on TVNZ.co.nz.

Ashleigh and Isla both work in the film and television industry and came up with the concept after meeting at the New Zealand Broadcasting School. They’re excited about what this win means for them:

"As 22-year-olds, it would be at least another decade working our way up the industry ladder before we would be in a position making the creative decisions. Winning this competition gives us a platform to tell our stories now. Stories that are relatable to young Kiwis."

TVNZ’s Digital Creative Director, Amie Mills, is excited to see fresh faces win the competition.

"The competition is titled New Blood, and we’re seeing just that. Ashleigh, Isla and their team are a passionate, talented group of under-25’s who have beaten out some very tough competition to turn their pilot turned into a full web series. I can’t wait to see the full season of Oddly Even."

Oddly Even follows Olivia (Beth Alexander) and her 10-year life plan to run a successful food truck business. Not in the plan is her older sister Frankie (Lucy Suttor) who disappeared eight years ago after their parents died. Now Frankie is on Olivia’s doorstep with a suitcase and a plan of her own.

Oddly Even will be available to view on TVNZ.co.nz later this year.

The TVNZ New Blood Web Series Competition was made with the support of NZ On Air.