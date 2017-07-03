Launch of the Block NZ up on 2016

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 17:03

Season six of The Block NZ has kicked off with a strong start. Launch week ratings are showing an increase of 23% year-on-year, as well as a 16% increase in share year-on-year in the 25-54 demographic. The show won its timeslot across all four demographics on Wednesday evening with an 8.9 rating, and three demographics on Sunday night (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) with a 9.5 rating. This week we will see the teams battle it out for the bathroom win.

The AM Show is also going from strength-to-strength, hitting a year-to-date high on Friday morning with a 2.6 rating in the key 25-54 demographic, winning its timeslot across all four demographics. This was its third win for the week, also beating competing shows in the same timeslot on Wednesday andThursday morning.

Earlier in the week, Three won the night on Wednesday in 25-54, 18-39 and 18-49 with NCIS: Los Angeles (25-54) and Hawaii Five-O (25-54, 18-39) winning their timeslots. Thursday evening saw Tomorrow Never Dies (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) win their timeslots.

Three’s lineup on Friday night continues to be the popular choice, winning the night in 25-54 and 18-49 with The Graham Norton Show (4 demos), Live at the Apollo (4 demos) and Fail Army (25-54, 1849) winning their respective timeslots.

Sunday night’s premiere blockbuster, Spy also won its timeslot across all four demographics.

In radio, we welcome Jay-Jay, Dom and Randell and Jono, Ben and Sharyn back to The Edge after two weeks off. The morning rumble team is also back onThe Rock, as well as Mai Home Run back on Mai FM.