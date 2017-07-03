Jak FM over and out

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 21:25

A slip of a small silver coin saw the end of Jak Thomas’ time on Redemption Island and his shot at being New Zealand’s first Sole Survivor.

The 22-year-old banking consultant from Lower Hutt was 35 days into the Survivor competition when a battle at Redemption Island against old mate Mike and former tribe-mate Nate didn’t go his way.

The competition was simple - each contender had to stack a series of coins on top of a sword handle. The first competitor to lose a coin leaves the game, while the remaining two will rejoin Casar tribe. Just one momentary lapse in concentration, saw a small silver coin topple from Jak’s stack, ending his time in the competition for good.

Sad to be leaving, Jak said, "I’m gutted I couldn’t go the full length, make top three and give it a crack in front of the Jury. But to make it this far, I can’t be sad with that."

Jak who was known as the comic relief around Casar, gave one final performance on his way out as best mate Tom, the 'gallo' to his 'pinto', helped in a ceremonious burning of the buff, saluting the jokester on his way out.

Jak was the eleventh person eliminated from Survivor New Zealand, and the fifth member of Jury. Only five Survivors remain with the final three revealed on Tuesday night, and New Zealand’s first Sole Survivor announced on Wednesday.