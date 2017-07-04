Christian musician Matt Maher in concert this December in Auckland

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:28

Internationally acclaimed Canadian Christian singer and song writer, Matt Maher will perform for what is expected to be a sell-out crowd at Auckland’s Victory Convention this December.

Matt Maher is an outspoken champion of unity and collaboration, with an unprecedented number of hits and performances to his name, including before a crowd of nearly 4 million, including Pope Francis, for World Youth Day 2013 in Rio, Brazil. Since launching his 2008 major label debut, Maher has become a staple in the artistic and song writing community. A five time Grammy nominee, he has had multiple radio successes writing and recording songs like "Lord, I Need You," "Hold Us Together," "Christ Is Risen," "All The People Said Amen" and "Your Grace Is Enough."

The concert will have limited seating capacity with tickets on sale from 1 August 2017. To book tickets and for further details please visit www.MattMaherConcert.nz