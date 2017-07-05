Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:56

Police remind those attending the Emirates Team NZ Welcome Home Parade tomorrow in downtown Auckland to allow plenty of time to get to your destination as large numbers of supporters are expected in the central city.

The parade is due to begin at 12.30pm on Queen Street and finish at the Viaduct Harbour. The team will then take to the water, and sail around the Viaduct Basin, North Wharf, Hobson Wharf, Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf where the Cloud is situated. You can find a more detailed map on the Auckland Council website.

Police are expecting large numbers of supporters to line the streets and as with any large gathering we urge spectators to take the usual precautions when celebrating.

Police remind those heading to the parade to:

- Think about transport options in advance.

- Consider using public transport, and ensure you have plenty of time up your sleeve for any potential delays.

Visit https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/americas-cup-parade/ for more information about getting to the parade.

- If you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your parked vehicle that could be a target for thieves.

- With crowds of people expected - it's important to look after your belongings so always look after your bags and keep hold of valuables.

Auckland Police are well versed in dealing with large public events and staff numbers for the parade will reflect that.

There will be a number of road closures leading up to the parade, go to https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/events-causing-delays/ to find out where they will be.

Police remind you to look after yourselves, and each other while we all celebrate that America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s Cup.

- Inspector Peter Gibson, Auckland City Police.