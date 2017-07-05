Team New Zealand homecoming parade - plan your day in advance

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 15:36

Aucklanders will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand tomorrow (Thursday, 6 July), with a land and sea parade marking the team’s America’s Cup success.

Fans will be able to see members of Emirates Team New Zealand in the parade, which will make its way down Queen Street towards the waterfront.

Road parade route:

The parade will commence at the corner of Wakefield Street and Queen Street at 12.30pm, following a brief welcome from NgÄti Whatua.

The parade route is:

- from the corner of Wakefield Street and Queen Street

- travelling down Queen Street, turning right into Customs Street East

- from Customs Street East, turning left into Gore Street

- from Gore Street, turning left onto Quay Street to the Princes Wharf/Eastern Viaduct intersection.

The road parade is expected to take approximately one hour.

On water parade route:

Emirates Team New Zealand will take to the water from the Viaduct Basin, giving viewers a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

The on water parade will commence at approximately 2.10pm. The route is:

- around the Viaduct Basin

- past the Viaduct Events Centre to North Wharf

- back to the New Zealand Maritime Museum and around Princes Wharf

- ending at Queens Wharf.

The parade route and details of the event are available at www.aucklandnz.com/americascupparade.

Viewing points:

The parade route and recommended viewing points are included in the attached image. Fans are encouraged to make full use of the parade route and follow the guidance of volunteers on good vantage points to view the parade.

Big screens broadcasting the parade will be situated in Takutai Square, Karanga Plaza and the Queens Wharf Auckland Fan Zone.

There will be accessible viewing areas at the edge of Aotea Square, facing Queen St, and on the corner of Gore St and Quay St.

They will each be marked by a Be.Accessible yellow ‘Be’ banner, with a Be.Accessible staff member on site. North Wharf is also a flat, open area which would be good for viewing the on water parade.

The parade will be broadcast free to air on TVNZ 1 and TV3. It will also be streamed on Newshub and 1newsnow.

Transport:

The city centre will be very busy on the day of the parade so if people are planning on attending it’s important to travel early. The best way to get there is to take public transport, walk or cycle.

There will be large numbers of people travelling to and around the central city - if you usually drive into the city centre this is a great opportunity to have a car-free day.

Additional bus, train and ferry services will be in operation on the day of the parade. Full details of these services are available at https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/americas-cup-parade/.

There will be road closures and bus diversions in place during the team’s journey. Full details will be available via https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/events-causing-delays/.