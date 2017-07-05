First ever Survivor New Zealand winner revealed

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 21:32

After 40 days in the Nicaraguan jungle, Wellington’s own Avi Ducker-Jones proved that nice guys can finish first after being announced as New Zealand’s first ever Sole Survivor and winner of $100,000!

The 32-year-old youth expedition leader outwitted, outlasted, and outplayed 15 other Kiwis, battling it out in the ultimate test of endurance, strength and strategy.

Avi, who’s dream was to be on Survivor New Zealand was humbled by his win saying, "I am so incredibly excited and honoured to be the first ever New Zealand Sole Survivor. This entire experience has been a dream realised, and I am so grateful to have been able to participate. Thank you to everyone who has been watching and rooting for me, and a huge thank you to my tribe mates who made this the amazing experience that it was."

Early fan-favourite Avi, a trained wilderness first responder, had previously spent nine months directing a school in West Africa and had led many back-country trips around the world before landing his spot as one of the 8,500 people who applied for the show.

From day one, Avi made strong alliances, played a solid strategic game, and won when it counted - in the last and crucial Immunity Challenge which secured his place in the final three.

Final competitors Tom and Barb couldn't fault Avi or his gameplay. Tom who had been close with Avi since day one had to say, "Avi and I had a long journey together. In the end, I was beaten by a good friend that I respect and that's a humbling feeling. At least I know there will always be a free beer for me in the Wairarapa."

Barb, although a late alliance in the competition, was willing to sacrifice herself to help Avi’ and his shot at the $100,000. She says, "Avi is our Fred Astaire Sole Survivor, a true gentleman who dances a beautiful partnership with any of his tribemates. Open, trusting and with an empathy I appreciated at times. I am 100% happy for Avi and I want to thank him for being who I thought he was."

