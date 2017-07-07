Christchurch to host America’s Cup victory parade

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 11:32

Come along and celebrate #newzealandscup and show your support for Emirates Team New Zealand on Wednesday 12 July.

Emirates Team New Zealand will be welcomed to the South Island on 12 July at a ceremony from 12 noonin Christchurch. The parade will feature the Auld Mug and 25 members of the victorious team.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says Emirates Team New Zealand has done the nation proud in winning the America’s Cup.

"It’s going to be a huge day in the central city. It’s perfect that the parade coincides with the school holidays and we really hope that people will come out in force to join in the celebrations. There will be a party atmosphere with entertainment for all.

"We are delighted that the team is coming to Christchurch which has such a proud sporting record with the city having produced numerous champion sailors."

For more details visit www.christchurchnzparade.com