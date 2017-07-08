Air New Zealand and rugby fans to black out Eden Park

Saturday, 8 July, 2017 - 09:28

Air New Zealand is inviting rugby fans to literally black out Eden Park tonight in the build up to the much-anticipated test decider between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

The ‘crazy about rugby’ airline is hosting a unique light projection at the stadium to mark its long-running #ProjectBlackout campaign coming to an end. The projection technology is believed to be a first in New Zealand with fans themselves controlling the 28m x 15m light display.

Fans will be given a tin of ‘paint’ which will look and feel like a regular tin of paint, and be invited to throw their support at the stadium wall - with their choice of black or red paint being ‘splashed’ onto the facade in real time.

The paint tins are fitted with devices that measure the direction and force of the throw. This data is then fed through a server that translates the movement into a visual graphic instantly projected onto the stadium.

Fans at home will also be able to contribute to the blackout at airnz.co.nz/blackout with their virtual paint splat also appearing on the stadium along with their Facebook profile photo.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing says the activation should be a lot of fun for fans.

"Much like the on-field action, we’re hoping to see some real competition between the Kiwi and Lions fans as they attempt to cover the stadium wall in either black or red. Naturally though we’d like to complete project blackout this weekend with a win and by showing our support in a spectacular way against the backdrop of Eden Park," says Ms Williams.

Fans attending the game who want to throw their support at the stadium tonight should visit the Air New Zealand cabin crew who will be located inside Gate A of the stadium (entry off Walters Road).

Also as part of #ProjectBlackout, Air New Zealand is giving any customer who books a flight on its network between now and Tuesday 11 July 2017 at airnz.co.nz/blackout or via their preferred travel agent the chance to win a money-can’t-buy prize of their choice, including:

A trip for four to London to watch the All Blacks play the Barbarians in November plus an exclusive meet and greet with All Blacks players

Lunch for two with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen

10,000 Airpoints Dollars

One of 50 special edition All Blacks tour jerseys

Click here or on the image below to see All Blacks Lima Sopoaga, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Wyatt Crockett telling fans how they can throw their support at the game tonight.