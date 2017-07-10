SFRQ- Online solo-duo finalists announced

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:05

The six top solo-duos who entered Smokefreerockqest online have been selected to go through to the next stage of the nationwide youth music event.

This year for the first time there was an opportunity for students who were also playing live in a band to enter as solo-duos online.

Founder and director Glenn Common said there were sixty entrants who took up the online opportunity, with the entries at the upper level reaching a very high standard.

The top six solo-duos are:

Sam Egli - New Plymouth Boys High

Erin Geraghty- ACG Sunderland (Auckland)

Ellie and Laura - Waimea College (Nelson)

Estella Romagnolli - Nelson College For Girls

Niamh Athy - Gisborne Girls'High School

Nat and Jono (Jono Stewart and Nathan Kruse) - St Margaret's College/Christ’s College (Christchurch)

The top six now submit 15 minutes of their best material for selection as national finalists; along with the top two bands and top two solo duos from 23 regions around Aotearoa-NZ.

Common said from here on the solo-duo online finalists would have to be well organised and work hard to make the most of the opportunity Smokefreerockquest offered.

"They have to submit video footage of their original music that will be judged in August as we lead up to the national final," he said. "This process not only demands musical ability and creativity, they also learn to work together as a group and to develop the organisation and promotional skills they’ll need if they're going to make it on the Kiwi music scene."

The regional events for both Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Pacifica Beats run from May 12 until July 7, with the top regional bands and solo/duos submitting video footage for selection to play off at the Smokefree Pacifica Beats national final on Friday September 1 at the Dorothy Winstone Centre in Auckland, followed by the Smokefreerockquest national final on Saturday September 2.