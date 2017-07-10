Peruvian 'living treasure' brings bold tapestry designs to Porirua

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:28

The dramatic, boldly colourful tapestries of "mega star" Peruvian weaver Máximo Laura are coming to PÄtaka in Porirua this month.

Laura has been named one of Peru’s "living treasures" for his work that mixes ancestral weaving techniques with contemporary art and textile design.

His exhibition Eternal Vision will be on show at PÄtaka’s TOI Gallery from Friday 21 July to 27 August.

It will be Laura’s only New Zealand exhibition while he is in the country for a series of workshops and lectures organised by Creative Fibre NZ.

"The colours and textures he uses are like something we haven’t seen here before. He has broken the boundaries of tapestry," says Trish Armour of Creative Fibre, who recently travelled to Peru for a workshop with Laura.

"The colours he works in are so vibrant, and he uses different techniques to make his work almost three dimensional. It really is something quite different."

PÄtaka Contemporary Art Curator Mark Hutchins-Pond says Laura has created an eight-metre long, marine themed tapestry especially for the show and it will hang in the open Spine area of PÄtaka. The 16 tapestries in his exhibition will be for sale.

"We have a long history of working with Creative Fibre and it’s great to be working with them again to bring Laura here. He really is a mega star of the weaving world."

Laura is a fifth generation weaver who learned his craft as a child at his father’s side while growing up in Ayacucho. His tapestries have featured in more than 140 exhibitions in 28 countries and have earned many awards.

Laura says he is inspired by Peru’s ancestral textiles and bold colours. "My work is nourished by symbols, stories, traditions….For me a colourless design is like a body without soul. It is through colour that all the elements gain energy, life, intention and real value."

Laura will give a floor talk at the official opening of his exhibition on Saturday 22 July at 2pm.