Three wins, four nights: The Block NZ continues to grow

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 15:59

It was a big week for Three winning four out of seven nights in the key ratings demographic of 25-54: Monday(25-54, 18-39, 18-49), Wednesday (25-54), Thursday (25-54, 18-49) and Sunday (all four demographics).

In its second week, The Block NZ went from strength-to-strength with timeslot wins on Monday (25-54, 18-39, 18-49), Tuesday (25-54, 18-49), Wednesday (25-54, 18-39, 18-49) and Sunday evening (all four demos). The show hit a ratings high on Sunday with a 10.6 and 32.4% audience share. Now entering week three, we see the teams take on ‘Blank Canvas’ week - a first for The Block NZ where teams choose what room they will create and set their own design brief for the week.

For the third time this year, Newshub Live at 6pm beat competing shows to win its timeslot across all four demographics on Thursday evening with an 8.0 rating and 30.3% audience share. Thursday also saw Family Feud hit a year-to-date high in 25-54 (4.4 rating) and evening movie The World Is Not Enough win its timeslot in 25-54.

The AM Show also continued its winning streak, winning its timeslot on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdaymorning across all four demographics.

Friday evening saw wins from The Graham Norton Show (25-54) and Live at the Apollo (all four demos), followed by Sunday blockbuster, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes winning its timeslot in 25-54, 18-49 and HHS.

Three has also announced it has secured the rights to broadcast the documentary on everyone’s lips, ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’. This will be broadcast later this month.

In radio, the latest GfK Total New Zealand Commercial Radio Survey results were released on 06 July 2017, showing that MediaWorks radio has increased its popularity among New Zealanders now reaching 2,274,600 listeners every week across its nine radio brands and in the key 25-54 commercial demographic, MediaWorks continues to lead with 55.2% of commercial share.