Wellington America's Cup parade tomorrow: what you need to know

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 16:05

Get in early and grab a great vantage point - and let the youngsters get in front - that’s the advice of acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle on the eve of the big America’s Cup victory parade through the Capital City tomorrow (Tuesday 11 July).

The weather for the parade, starting at 12 midday, is also looking pretty good - rain isn’t forecast till late in the day.

Councillor Eagle says it’s likely to be standing room only along the Golden Mile between Parliament and Civic Square. "This’ll be one of the bigger parades we’ve seen in Wellington - and, given it’s the school holidays there’ll likely be heaps of young people in town. It’d be great if the adults can let the youngsters get in front and get a good view."

Heroic helmsman Peter Burling and the victorious Emirates Team New Zealand crew - including Wellington’s own Josh Junior - will be introduced and welcomed at Parliament before the parade leaves on the dot of 12 noon.

Cr Eagle says he has it on good authority that the parade will be "fun and spectacular - we’re going to make it memorable both for the team and for the locals.

"Red socks are welcome - now the Lions have left town."

The parade will head along Lambton Quay, Willis Street and Mercer Street to Civic Square, taking between 30 and 40 minutes.

The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10am tomorrow. It’ll reopen to traffic gradually as soon as possible after the parade has finished.

From 10am bus services through the CBD will be diverted along the waterfront Quays between the Railway Station and Taranaki Street.