Big crowd expected at Dunedin's America's Cup parade

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 17:41

Thousands of people are expected to attend Thursday’s parade in Dunedin to celebrate Emirates Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup victory.

The parade will begin at midday from outside the Dental School in Great King Street and proceed down Frederick and George Streets to the Octagon, where there will be a civic welcome.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "We are delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate this impressive win with the team. In our own small way, Dunedin contributed to this achievement so it’s good to also recognise the skill and innovation of Dunedin businesses which were involved in the America’s Cup.

"It’s great residents from Dunedin and around Otago/Southland have a chance to be part of this special event."

The parade will include 28 members of the Team New Zealand sailing team.

Dunedin City Council (DCC) Events Special Projects Co-ordinator Tammy Jackman says the central city will be dressed in black and white balloons and Dunedin bunting. Helicopters will drop confetti along the parade route, weather permitting.

The parade will be led by the City of Dunedin Pipe Band. When the parade arrives in the Octagon, Team New Zealand will be officially welcomed by Mr Cull.

Mayors and Chairs from Otago and Southland councils are being invited to join the Dunedin festivities.

Some central city streets will be closed at times for the event.