Auckland boy wins dream job as Kelly Tarlton's Ocean Ranger

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 23:33

It's every child’s dream job: the chance to be keeper at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Auckland and for nine year old Ayden Young from Bethells Beach that dream became a reality today.

Responding to SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s call out for an ocean lover to apply for the role of ultimate ‘Ocean Ranger’, Ayden was selected for his love of the sea, animals and his research of the Mariana Trench.

Ayden, his parents and twin 7-year-old brothers got to sleep in the Kelly Tarlton’s shark tunnel last night, with just a layer of Perspex separating them from the fearsome marine creatures. After breakfast, Ayden got to experience life behind the scenes as a marine biologist, which included learning about his favourite sea creatures, spending time on the ice with the penguins, feeding the sharks and turtles while also learning about and being a part of local and international conservation issues.

Daniel Henderson, General Manager of SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Auckland, said: "We’re extremely excited to have Ayden and his family at Kelly Tarlton’s today. Ayden is a budding ocean enthusiast with a solid interest in marine conservation, protecting the ocean and its creatures.

"Ayden will gain a unique insight into life as a keeper, and his whole family will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with our active colony of penguins. This includes the King and Gentoo penguins, as well as the Sevengill and Wobbegong sharks and even turtles."

As SEA LIFE Kelly Talton’s is home to New Zealand’s only facility dedicated to rehabilitating injured turtles, Ayden will also get the chance to work with the curatorial team to care for a recently rescued hawksbill turtle. A big part of the mission at Kelly Tarlton’s is to look after New Zealand’s amazing marine life and the mantra of Breed, Rescue and Protect sits at the heart of the aquarium and its activities.

Every child that visits SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s these school holidays will receive two limited edition Animal Planet Ranger cards upon entry, as well as an exclusive branded pouch. Once kids have collected their Animal Planet Ranger cards, they can embark on an adventure of discovery; searching high and low to meet the coolest creatures alive! Animal Rangers can also swap and collect their custom player cards with fellow explorers at the attractions interactive hub, building their collection and knowledge of their favourite sea life and wild life animals.

For more information visit: https://www.kellytarltons.co.nz

SEA LIFE KELLY TARLTON’S DETAILS: What: 23 Tamaki Dr, Orakei, Auckland 1071, New Zealand Opening hours: Open daily from 9.30am Cost: Book online and save. Walk-up price - Adults: $39, Children (4-15yrs): $18