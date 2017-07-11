Free activities at Westfield these school holidays

|
Westfield centres are bringing a Maori legend and the native Pukeko to life these school holidays, with free activities for children.
Attendees will be welcomed with a Karakia (Maori blessing) while entering through a traditional Maori arch designed to display the creation of time. From there children can delve into the legend of Hakuturi and Rata or make their very own Pukeko Marionette to take home.
Westfield school holiday activities are free and perfect for school-aged kids from 5 to 10 years old.
Keep an eye out for Monty, who will be making special appearances throughout the school holidays too!
Visit www.westfield.co.nz for more details.
School holiday workshops are from 10.30am - 2.30pm daily
Week 1 - Monday 10th July to Friday 14th July 2017
Week 2 - Monday 17th July to Friday 21st July 2017
Auckland
Westfield Albany
Week 1: Pukeko Marionette
Week 2: Maori Legend
Westfield Newmarket-
Week 1: Pukeko Marionette
Week 2: Maori Legend -Newmarket activities occur on Thursday, Friday,
Saturday and Sunday between 11am to 2pm
Westfield Manukau
Week 1: Pukeko Marionette
Week 2: Maori Legend
Westfield St Lukes
Week 1: Maori Legend
Week 2: Pukeko Marionette
Christchurch
Westfield Riccarton
Week 1: Maori Legend
Week 2: Pukeko Marionette
