Free activities at Westfield these school holidays

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 10:52

Westfield centres are bringing a Maori legend and the native Pukeko to life these school holidays, with free activities for children.

Attendees will be welcomed with a Karakia (Maori blessing) while entering through a traditional Maori arch designed to display the creation of time. From there children can delve into the legend of Hakuturi and Rata or make their very own Pukeko Marionette to take home.

Westfield school holiday activities are free and perfect for school-aged kids from 5 to 10 years old.

Keep an eye out for Monty, who will be making special appearances throughout the school holidays too!

Visit www.westfield.co.nz for more details.

School holiday workshops are from 10.30am - 2.30pm daily

Week 1 - Monday 10th July to Friday 14th July 2017

Week 2 - Monday 17th July to Friday 21st July 2017

Auckland

Westfield Albany

Week 1: Pukeko Marionette

Week 2: Maori Legend

Westfield Newmarket-

Week 1: Pukeko Marionette

Week 2: Maori Legend -Newmarket activities occur on Thursday, Friday,

Saturday and Sunday between 11am to 2pm

Westfield Manukau

Week 1: Pukeko Marionette

Week 2: Maori Legend

Westfield St Lukes

Week 1: Maori Legend

Week 2: Pukeko Marionette

Christchurch

Westfield Riccarton

Week 1: Maori Legend

Week 2: Pukeko Marionette