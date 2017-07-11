Box of Light: Philanthropists wanted

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 11:15

After months of planning we're in the final lead-up to Fiji 2017: The Launch Pad. Four of New Zealand's most promising surf athletes have been selected to embark on a journey of world-class reefbreak waves and an intensive crash course on how to thrive as an athlete in pro surfing.

What began as a collaboration between Box of Light and Surfing New Zealand has expanded to include some of the best minds in sport's nutrition, strength and conditioning, psyche, coaching and modern pro surfing. A bunch of private families have footed most of the costs and Skinnies has also come on board to support the initiative that we hope will form a pilot for future high-performance camps.

The selected athletes are: Elliott Brown, of Dunedin, Jonas Tawharu, of Mount Maunganui, Caleb Cutmore, of Hamilton, and Kaya Horne, of Mount Maunganui/Gold Coast. Each of them has earned their spot through sheer talent, drive and determination. They are the rising stars of the sport in New Zealand and, if we can do our job properly in Fiji, they should arrive back in New Zealand with a game plan and the foundations to accelerate their careers. These are some of the surfers who will be in the pipe for selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond.

But their future is not just about a 10-day high-performance camp in the reefbreaks of Fiji - that is just one part of the beginning for them. Their journey will involve building a team around them: experts in strength and conditioning, nutrition and psyche and a coach to oversee their path. And right now the Gold Coast is where it is all at - that's where the depth in talent and structure is peaking. To truly crack the WSL Pro Junior, then WSL Qualifying Series nuts, they have to be competing in that talent pool. That's a campaign that costs with regular trans-Tasman travel and ongoing high-performance development.

I truly believe that each of these surfers can make it, but they need support - a business, company or person with the ability to give these athletes a leg up to the world stage. So, I'm putting it out there - this is a call for a group of philanthropist or philanthropic companies to get in behind surfing in New Zealand and help write the next chapter for New Zealand's most promising young surf athletes.

See you at the beach ... Derek

PS We've finally released the film of our seven-day, 180km, Clarence River journey. Presented by Taya and with guest appearances by Remi, grab a coffee and a snack and watch it right here. A huge thanks to Monty Bevins for the awesome music and to Clarence River Rafting, Muzzle Station, The North Face and Back Country Cuisine for making this trip possible.

Sunday, 05:03pm: Dreaming of this ...

Friday, 04:09pm: Elliott Brown finding critical

Sunday, 04:51pm: Never see Jason Low without that great big grin

Friday, 05:21pm: Oily pockets and shiny things

Sunday, 05:16pm: Dooma slotted on wave of the day

Friday, 04:48pm: EB and a buddy

Friday, 04:00pm: Josh TP in the corner

Friday, 05:21pm: Laying it over

Sunday, 05:07pm: Blackhead flare

Sunday, 04:49pm: Jase Low in his happy place

Friday, 05:22pm: Chaos at the end of a journey

Friday, 03:45pm: James spotting his landing

Sunday, 05:21pm: Falling curtain

Community notices...

Controversy around Mangamaunu Beach, Kaikoura

There is some growing controversy around one of our great waves on the Kaikoura coastline with earthquake debris and spoil being dumped in the bay. A Facebook page has been set-up to air the different opinions on this complex issue.

You can learn more here:

https://www.facebook.com/savemangamaunubeach/

Milford Sound Diving Trip

Join on the Milford Sound Diving Trip with Dive Otago this September. World-class diving in the famous Sound. Experience diving from our boat, enjoying majestic views above and below the surface of the water. Dive around species often found at depth such as Black Coral. Call us for further information:

0800 DIVEOTAGO

Calling all Surfing Mums (and Dads)

I'd be super keen to meet other surfing mums/dads with young kids for shared surf fun/babysitting sessions. Other towns have official "surfing mums" clubs, but I don't think there's anything formal going in Dunners yet. I'd be happy to set something up or keep it informal if anyone is keen. Drop me an email if this sounds good to you:

keara.brennan@gmail.com

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show brings the incredible stories by genius of children’s literature, Eric Carle, to life on stage. The show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets and faithfully adapts four of Carle’s beloved books: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mr Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

This show is especially for new readers and first-time theatre-goers.

There are five shows on 29-30 July.

Tickets $25-$30 (fees may apply) and are available from the Regent Box Office, TicketDirect or 03 4778597.