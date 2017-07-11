Whangarei's Mataraki celebrations continue

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 16:00

We are about half way through the District’s Matariki celebrations and with dozens of events and activities already under our belts, there are still dozens to go.

From clay work to concerts, comedy to crafts, culture, sports and films, there is an activity to suit almost everyone at venues throughout Whangarei between now and the last events of the festival, the Love Vibe festival at 116 Community Centre on Bank Street, and Nga Whetu o Wairahi, concert by Kawaiti Waetford and the Maori Volcanoes, at Forum North, both on 22 July.

Be sure to check out the line up on the Matariki Festival facebook page and be part of this growing winter tradition.

Mayor Sheryl Mai celebrated the start of Matariki with Radius Potter Home residents and the Whangarei Primary School kapa haka group.

Mayor Mai marked the occasion by planting a mandarin tree to symbolise new growth and the sharing of kai with loved ones, which is a key part of Matariki.