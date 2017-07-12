He Tohu exhibition attracts 10,000 visitors

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 - 12:16

The new He Tohu exhibition at the National Library of New Zealand Te Puna MÄtauranga o Aotearoa celebrated its 10,000th visitor yesterday.

Taneia and Tetini Pokoati, 12 year-old twins from Gisborne, were jointly given the honour of being the 10,000th and 10,001st visitors, as they visited He Tohu with their whÄnau.

They were gifted He Tohu t-shirts and a set of three books about the history of the documents exhibited at He Tohu, published by Bridget Williams Books.

"Attracting 10,000 visitors less than eight weeks after opening is a tribute to the care and effort that has gone into He Tohu. It is remarkable, accessible experience for all New Zealanders, particularly our young people,’’ said Peter Murray, Deputy Chief Executive, Department of Internal Affairs.

He Tohu, a new permanent exhibition of New Zealand’s iconic constitutional documents, opened to the public on 20 May 2017. Since then over 1,000 school children have come through the doors, along with teachers, families, overseas dignitaries and international and local tourists.

The Dominion Post suggested that every young person in the country should visit He Tohu. On the opening day, 84% of visitors surveyed said the exhibition greatly exceeded their expectations. Visitors have described He Tohu as ‘’unbelievably beautiful,’’ ‘’a magic place’’ and ‘’a huge experience.’’

He Tohu is open six days a week at the National Library of New Zealand, Molesworth Street, Wellington. Entry is free. www.hetohu.nz