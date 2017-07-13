Drone Film Festival kicks off in September

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 05:07

2017 will see Drone Film Festival Australia and New Zealand screen across 11 major cities including Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington during 15 September - 05 November.

DFFANZ will officially kick off during the Darwin International Film Festival, with activities, workshops and the official selection of films during this September at DIFF, then kicking off the Drone Film Festival tour across Australia and New Zealand. The Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF) is an annual program of films and special events from 15 - 24 September held across Darwin and it’s iconic venue under the stars, the Deckchair Cinema.

The best drone film from Australia and New Zealand will receive the opportunity to shoot their next drone film in Thailand, with two return flights from Australia to Thailand thanks to Thai Airways along with $1,000 spending and accommodation for 10 days. Other prizes include DJI Mavic Pro from Harvey Norman, gear from Henty bags, Blackmagic Design camera equipment and software programs by Lightworks, Cyberlink, HitFilm and SkyTango. To submit your film head to FilmFreeWay by 18 August 2017 - www.filmfreeway.com/festival/dffanz

Drone film is seem as a unique form of capturing the world from above, allowing the mind to see what would be impossible by presenting a whole new vision of cinematography. Drone Film Festival Australia + New Zealand was created to showcase drone films, stories and documentaries by film makers, production companies and everyday drone hobby enthusiasts.

Today we use drones in a form of art meets film and everything in between, they have come a long way in technology advancement, usage, access and availability has opened the skies to creative minds from around the globe.

Take a look at the winning and official selection films of DFFANZ 2016 via www.vimeo.com/dffanz for more information visit www.dffanz.com