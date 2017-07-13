An unlucky boy and a lonely beast

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 12:33

A coming-of-age action fantasy tale, The Boy and the Beast tells the story of Ren, a misfortunate lonely boy and Kumatetsu, a lonesome beast from the imaginary world.

The film, which is screening at Massey University’s Auckland campus August 2, explores the unlikely relationship between the beast and his young apprentice.

After losing his mother, nine-year-old Ren flees into the streets of Shibuya, stealing food and sleeping in an alley. Meanwhile, in the Beast Kingdom, the lord has decided he will retire, naming two potential successors; the popular Iôzen and the powerful Kumatetsu. The Grandmaster suggests Kumatetsu finds a disciple in the hopes of inspiring him to succeed him.

Taking on Ren as his disciple, Kumatetsu gives him a new name, KyÅ«ta and intensive training begins.

The 2015 film, written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, received its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and won Animation of the Year at the 37th Japan Academy Awards.

The monthly Japanese films play on the first Wednesday of the month, at 6.15pm. Preceding the main feature is a short documentary on life and culture in Japan, which starts at 6pm. Unless specified, the films are screened in the Atrium Round Room on the ground floor of the Atrium Building. There is free parking available on campus.

The Boy and the Beast is rated PG - Mild animated violence and coarse language.

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Running time: 119 minutes

For more information on the Japanese films visit the Consulate-General of Japan in Auckland website here.