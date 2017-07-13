Upcoming Lightbox releases - August

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 14:42

Lightbox has all your entertainment needs covered this winter - from Scandi-Noir, to an epic American Western, a 1920’s British period drama, and laugh-out-loud comedy - so cosy up and get lost in some world-class entertainment.

Plus Lightbox is the only place to watch new season seven of fan favourite Suits launching 5pm today with exclusive new episodes coming each week the same day they air overseas. This season celebrates a show milestone - the 100th episode directed by show star Patrick J. Adams who plays Mike Ross. A host of exclusive new shows coming to Lightbox this winter include the critically acclaimed Midnight Sun billed as the next big Scandi-Noir series, Pierce Brosnan drama The Son, Eva Longoria’s new mini-series Decline and Fall, Wasted - a hilarious original comedy series staring Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings), and new millennials comedy, Search Party.

Plus fans can sigh with relief, it’s the end of Droughtlander - the new third Season of Outlander returns 11 September exclusively to Lightbox with new episodes coming express each week. Arriving in July Suits S7 - 13 July - exclusive

Harvey Specter and Mike Ross back together for the seventh season of the critically acclaimed legal drama. Lightbox is the home of Suits in New Zealand with every single season ever made available to binge on the platform.

Midnight Sun S1 - 19 July - exclusive

Elevating an artform is no easy feat. But according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Midnight Sun sets a new highwater mark for the murder mystery genre. Developed by writers Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein - creators of acclaimed series The Bridge (also available on Lightbox) - the Scandinavian noir series is set in a remote corner of Sweden and follows a murder investigation that tears open a wound in the native Sami community. Arriving in August August will see seven new exclusive shows coming to Lightbox for viewers to sink their teeth into. Search Party S1 - 2 August - exclusive

"High stakes mystery meets laugh-out-loud satire" says The Guardian of new series Search Party, a millennial spin on a thriller story when four self-absorbed twenty-somethings become entangled in an ominous mystery when a former college acquaintance suddenly disappears. The cast is led by a young comedy superstar-on-the-rise, Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Broad City), with hilarious supporting parts played by Parker Posey and Ron Livingston. Jordskott S1 - 9 August - exclusive

The ten episode first season of Jordskott is coming to Lightbox exclusively on 10 August and follows police inspector Eva Thörnblad who returns to the village of Silverhöjd, seven years after her daughter Josephine disappeared beside a lake in the forest and presumed drowned. Upon Eva's return, a boy is missing and she begins to look for similarities between this disappearance and that of her daughter.

Wasted S1 - 16 August - exclusive

Surreal slacker comedy set in a West Country village, Wasted follows the lives of a group of twenty-something friends are changed forever by the appearance of a familiar figure. Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings) plays a spirit guide to the misguided group and aims to provide enlightenment to their day-in, day-out lives. Decline and Fall - 18 August - exclusive

Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) shines in the TV miniseries Decline and Fall, based on the Evelyn Waugh novel, about an inoffensive divinity student (played by Jack Whitehall) at Oxford University in the 1920s wrongly dismissed for indecent exposure having been made the victim of a prank by The Bollinger Club.

The Son S1 - 26 August - exclusive

The Son presents a multi-generational epic American western drama story based on Philipp Meyer’s 2013 book, telling of America's birth as a superpower through the bloody rise and fall of one Texas oil empire. Pierce Brosnan (James Bond) takes the lead role as Eli McCullough, described by the Los Angeles Times "as physically striking as he is imposing". The first season of The Son comes to Lightbox on the 26 August. Arriving in September The Loch S1 - 6 September - exclusive

The Loch is a six part television drama that follows a murder mustery set in the picturesque village of Lochnafoy, Loch Ness.

The series follows small town policewoman Annie Redford as she investigates the murder of piano teacher Niall Swift, who is found dead at the bottom of a cliff. But when it becomes apparent that part of Swift's brain has been removed, and a human heart belonging to another victim is found close by, Annie realises they’re looking for a serial killer. Outlander S3 - 11 September - exclusive

Since the first season launched on Lightbox in 2015, Outlander has been one of the most popular series on the platform. Fans have eagerly been awaiting season three of the time-travel drama which promises to deliver even more romance, drama and political intrigue. The new season launches exclusively on 11 September with new weekly episodes available the same day they launch overseas. Spring Tide S1 - 24 September - exclusive

Swedish crime mystery Spring Tide follows an investigation into the cold case of the murder of a pregnant woman on a Swedish beach 25 years earlier. The Australian highly recommends the show, calling the finale "so thrilling and so unexpected, it up-ends everything you thought you knew was going on." The first season of Spring Tide comes to Lightbox on 24 September. Available now

This month, Lightbox will be the only place to see the first season of acclaimed Harlots, a drama centered around a brothel owner in 18th-century London as she struggles to raise her daughters while battling a ruthless rival madam. The Atlantic has called the show "an unflinchingly clear-eyed look at the 18th-century sex trade" that presents a sharp perspective on the dynamics of pleasure and power. Plus the second season of Preacher, the comic book adaption produced by comedian Seth Rogen. Continuing on from an explosive first season, the show follows one-time outlaw turned Man of God, Jesse Custer, after being imbued with the mysterious and highly powerful force Genesis. Together with hell-raising ex-girlfriend Tulip and Irish vagabond Cassidy, the preacher-in-training embarks on a journey to find God in a world inhabited by holy, hellish, and everything-in-between characters. New episodes of Preacher arrive express on Lightbox every Tuesday, with the first three available now.