Hastings Art Deco event sells out

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 16:02

The furs will be on display this weekend as Hastings gets in on the Art Deco fun. The Hastings City Tea Dance Amongst the Art was a huge success in 2016 with the highest satisfaction rating of any deco event. The team from the Hastings City Business Association are keen to make it two in a row this Sunday. The unique venue of the Hastings Community Art Centre with it’s Art Deco Architecture and wooden floors make it a dream for dancing. The mostly out of town guests will enjoy a high tea catered by historic Westerman’s Café and music by The Men in Black. A performance by the Deco Belle Dancers from Born to Move will be a special treat.

"The Hastings Community Art Centre is such a treasure with its leadlight ceiling and balconies that we are very lucky to be able to hold our event here." says Susan McDade General Manager of the Hastings City Business Association.

Tickets for the event have now sold out including 45 tickets for the option of travelling over from Napier in style on the vintage railcar.

The other great Hastings event is the new Deco Dinner Express and Film on Saturday evening where diners travel by rail or car to the Art Deco styled Focal Point Cinema to have a sumptuous dinner buffet and watch the classic Top Hat with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

"We are so excited to show off our beautiful city with its unique architecture while supporting the Winter Deco Festival" adds Ms. McDade.