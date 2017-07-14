So many artworks, so many stories

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 11:49

Every artwork in the Taku Hikoi, La’u Malaga: My footprint, my walk, my journey exhibition, showing at PÄtaka Art +Museum in Porirua has its own story.

The exhibition runs from 21 July to 20 August. It is the culmination of months of work by Porirua inpatients from the Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service.

Curator Bridget Reweti says a wide variety of ceramics, tape art, mosaics and much more will be on show, reflecting huge talent.

Taku Hikoi, La’u Malaga - showing at the Bottle Creek Gallery - describes the footprints people take on their journey to recovery.

"We all have our own unique path to walk," said exhibition project leader Eve Grant.

"Our clients have enjoyed developing ideas and learning techniques, and the personal growth that often comes out of the creative process. Many have worked under the tutelage of well-known Raumati artist Debbie Pointon.

"Debbie’s knack for tapping into clients’ hidden talents has strongly influenced the artworks and the artists’ personal experiences prepping for the exhibition."

The clients were enthusiastic.

"Awesome - learning new ways of working with wood," said one.

"Great to be able to showcase our artworks," said another.

Many of the artworks will be for sale.