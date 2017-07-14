Volunteers called for airshow

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 11:55

The call has gone out for volunteers interested in being part of the 30th Anniversary Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow next Easter to get involved.

Around 300 volunteers are required every two years to help out on the Southern Hemisphere’s largest Warbirds Airshow.

Airshow Volunteer Manager, Clare Chapman, says they are using new volunteer-specific software for 2018 which should make the whole process of registering a lot easier.

"It should also make it a lot simpler for us to match volunteers up with jobs suited to their talents and to give volunteers all the pre-airshow briefings and information needed to ensure they have the best experience ever," says Clare.

Warbirds Over Wanaka has a strong history of volunteers returning time and again. They come from around New Zealand and also from overseas.

"However, we always have a need for new volunteers and would love to hear from anyone interested in joining the Team. The best thing is to go to our website for more information," says Clare.

The 30th anniversary Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held on March 30th, March 31st and April 1st. Information and tickets are available from www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com