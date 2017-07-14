Dark Horizons art exhibition

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 15:22

Fear is one of the most powerful human emotions. It controls our behaviour, making us cautious of dangerous situations. An irrational or imaginary fear can be equally as dangerous to our well-being - if we let it get the best of us. The way that fear, both real and imagined, is used to control our thoughts and actions is the theme of a major new series of art exhibitions opening at PÄtaka Art Gallery and Museum in Wellington, New Zealand on 27 August 2017.

The suite of three solo exhibitions by Abdul Abdullah, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah and Khaled Sabsabi is entitled Dark Horizons and it explores the duality of fear through a Muslim lens. Sydney-based Khaled Sabsabi is one of Australia’s leading moving image artists. Born in Tripoli a few years prior to the Lebanese civil war, Khaled was still a child when he and his brother were forced to flee through the warzone to seek asylum - eventually finding a new home in Sydney’s culturally diverse Western suburbs in the late 1970s.

Exhibition title: Dark Horizons

Web listing: http://www.pataka.org.nz/dark-horizons/

Venue: PÄtaka Art+Museum

17 Parumoana Street

Porirua City 5022

Wellington

New Zealand

http://www.pataka.org.nz/