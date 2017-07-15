Massive line up ready to ignite Mudtopia Festival

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 07:47

Rotorua’s Mudtopia Festival is gearing up to be a huge weekend for music fans with Kiwi legends Shapeshifter confirmed as the headline act for the Saturday night R18 concert. The ‘Mud Stage’ first release line up announced today spans genres and generations with iconic artists Hollie Smith, Jason Kerrison and Anika Moa also signed up for daytime performances.

The three-day festival, being held 1-3 December at the Rotorua race course, promises a ‘party, pamper, play’ atmosphere with the inaugural festival attracting many of the biggest names in the Kiwi music scene.

Relaxed live music during the day from DJs Aroha, Hamish Crocker and IllBaz, join live acts Melowdownz and Jason Kerrison will then make way for thumping beats at the exclusive R18 Saturday night concert featuring drum-n-bass heroes Shapeshifter.

More bands and DJ’s will be announced over the next few months.

Festival director Simon Brady says the Mud Stage schedule sums up the unique opportunity for Mudtopia visitors to customise their festival experience.

"Whether massive bangers from Shapeshifter gets you going, or chilling on the lawn in the sun enjoying Hollie Smith is more up your alley, you can mix and match your own live playlist over three jam-packed days at the Mud Stage."

As well as the epic music on offer, Mud Pass ticket holders can get down and dirty in the Mud Arena, take on mates in the Mud Games zone, challenge personal endurance levels on the Mud Run, unwind with wellness experiences in the Mud Day Spa and relax with great food and licensed areas.

Eager festival fans will be rewarded with discounted pre-sale tickets simply by visiting www.mudtopia.com and registering before 11.00pm Monday 17 July. Access to pre-sale tickets is strictly limited to a 48-hour window (9.00am Tuesday 18 July - 8.59am Thursday 20 July) before general public first release tickets go on sale at 9.00am Thursday 20 June.

Access to the Saturday night concert is available only with a Mud Pass + Concert ticket.

Mudtopia Festival 2017

Friday 1 December - Sunday 3 December

Rotorua race course

www.mudtopia.com