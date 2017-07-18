Kerry Ann Lee - Fruits in the backwater solo exhibition

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 09:36

Artist, Kerry Ann Lee’s new body of work celebrates Aotearoa New Zealand as a remote archipelago and an imaginative site of possibility - a place where diverse citizens have a chance to grow roots deeper than they might in more densely populated centres - but these fertile islands are not a perfect paradise.

Found photographic imagery, nostalgic advertising and tourism campaigns are all called into question in new lightbox works. Drawing from inspiration both on and off-shore, ‘Fruits in the Backwater’ asks the viewer to look closer, and reconsider our cultural positions and complex settlement histories in flux in Aotearoa. What seems idyllic at first glance is marred by fractures and verging on rupture and reveal hopeful potential within static images."

Lee is a Wellingtonian of third generation Chinese decent. Since immigrating to New Zealand in the 1920s, her family helped establish some of the early Chinese restaurants in Wellington. Key works to date have explored the tensions of making a home in the margins, alternative histories, and the legacy of Cantonese Chinese settlement in Aotearoa New Zealand.

While in Rome, Lee observed a tension within herself. As a New Zealander searching for external cultural reference points from these huge international centres of social, economic and artistic power on the other side of the world, Lee states, "I hit a crisis point while in Rome and Athens, amidst the tourists voraciously consuming images and documenting the ruins and monuments... I got 'image fatigue', and put down my camera". In doing so Lee gained a different and unexpected perspective of herself and Aotearoa New Zealand that can only be seen from a distance.

Rather than returning home with a slew of international cultural referents to infuse and fuel her art practice, Lee’s experience of introspection while abroad meant she returned home with a new perspective on ourselves as New Zealanders. By distancing herself from home she was able to approach difficult cultural and political subject matter from a different perspective, taking note of the cultural and social dynamics of our nation in relation to our relative geographic isolation, and being able to see the value of ‘the fruits’ that grow in isolation.

Kerry Ann Lee’s Fruits in the Backwater for PÄtaka Art+Museum will be her first solo exhibition at a major public art museum in New Zealand. Fruits in the Backwater will be exhibited alongside a suite of exhibitions by Muslim-Australian artists Abdul Abdullah, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah and Khaled Sabsabi collectively titled Dark Horizons and two animated films by Indian based artist Nandita Kumar. These projects are presented as part of ANZ Bank’s Season of Exhibitions at PÄtaka Art+Museum exploring the challenges and achievements of ‘New New Zealanders’.

Exhibition title:KERRY ANN LEE - Fruits in the Backwater

Exhibition runs from: Sunday 27 August 2017 - 21 January 2018

Web listing:http://www.pataka.org.nz/kerry-ann-lee-fruits-in-the-backwater/

Venue: PÄtaka Art+Museum

17 Parumoana Street

Porirua City 5022

Wellington

New Zealand

http://www.pataka.org.nz/