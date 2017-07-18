300 years of cartoons on show at NZ Portrait Gallery

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017 - 12:48

Over 100 cartoon portraits from the Alexander Turnbull Library collections will feature in the exhibition Ludicrous Likenesses: The Fine Art of Caricature at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. The show opens on 3 August and runs until 23 October 2017.

Focussing on the amazing skills of cartoonists to create distorted but instantly recognisable depictions of well-known individuals, Ludicrous Likenesses celebrates the art and entertainment of cartoon portraits.

Covering over 300 years of cartoon portraiture, the exhibition presents original caricature art in a wide range of styles from traditional paintings and drawings to contemporary digital media, and shows how modern caricature has evolved from the print media into a predominantly digital art form.

Classic caricatures by world-famous New Zealand cartoonists including Sir David Low, Les Gibbard and Murray Ball are included, as well as tongue-in-cheek portraits of New Zealand celebrities by talented contemporary caricaturists like Sharon Murdoch and Chris Slane.

The exhibition is curated by Dr Oliver Stead, Curator of Drawings, Paintings and Prints at the Turnbull Library, and Hannah Benbow, the Turnbull’s Research Librarian, Cartoons. Ludicrous Likenesses also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the New Zealand Cartoon Archive at the Turnbull Library.

At 12pm on Thursday 03 August, the curators Dr Oliver Stead (Curator of Drawings, Paintings and Prints at the Turnbull Library) and Hannah Benbow (Turnbull’s Research Librarian, Cartoons) will talk about the works in the exhibition.

Ludicrous Likenesses: The Fine Art of Caricature is at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery in Shed 11 on Wellington’s Queen’s Wharf and will run from 03 August - 23 October 2017. Free entry.