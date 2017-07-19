GO Rentals Queenstown gearing up for LGBTQI party

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 12:59

Car rental company GO Rentals is gearing up to "make things easy" for revellers at Gay Ski Week QT travelling to Queenstown for the biggest party of the year.

The countdown’s on for the Southern Hemisphere’s largest Winter Pride event, where hundreds of gay men and women converge on Queenstown between September 2 and September 9 2017 for a winter wonderland celebration of diversity.

The GO Rentals Queenstown Airport branch partnership is giving partygoers the chance to explore Queenstown and surrounds with a 10% discount on car hire.

And it’s making the rental process as easy as can be with its brand-new GO App, enabling customers to book, check-in and order an airport shuttle service, all at the touch of a button.

Gay Ski Week QT Organiser Sally Whitewoods says she’s delighted to be working closely with GO Rentals.

"The company’s a great advocate for GAY Ski Week QT and their cars and services have a fantastic reputation," she said.

"We felt that both companies were perfectly matched and it’s great to see GO Rentals engaging with the LGBTQI market.

"The GO team is passionate about making travel in New Zealand ‘easier and breezier’ and their 4WD fleet is sure to add some glitz and glamour to event-goers’ journeys."

To help make things even easier, vehicle hire for Gay Ski Week QT includes free GO Basic insurance, a GO Play Card with discounts for 20 Queenstown activities, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and unlimited kilometres.

GO Rentals Marketing Manager Alex Blanco said the company was thrilled to be partnering with the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest gay and lesbian festival.

"The event is on national and international gay and lesbian calendars and we’re committed to putting a smile on people’s dials by making guest journeys easy from the get-go," he said.

"We have an awesome fleet of 4WD and budget rental cars suited to Queenstown’s wintery conditions, so everyone has a safe and enjoyable journey to nearby ski fields.

"Our new GO App streamlines the booking and check-in process all in the palm of your hand, and if a cold front moves in, our Uber-style shuttle offers a prompt, warm service."

GO Rentals prides itself on its quality, safety, environmental mindfulness, and is recognised by Qualmark for delivering sustainable business practices. It was recently awarded a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Award, a first for the New Zealand car rental industry.

To get 10% discount off Gay Ski Week QT car rental go to www.gorentals.co.nz/gay-skiweek. For the ultimate kiwi car rental experience download the free GO App on the iTunes App Store https://www.gorentals.co.nz/travel-help/go-app/

Event tickets are available from the Gay Ski Week QT website www.gayskiweekqt.com/ and up-to-the-minute news can be found online at www.facebook.com/gayskiweekqt.