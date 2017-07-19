Human Traces selected for Melbourne international Film Festival

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 15:03

Nic Gorman’s debut feature film, Human Traces, will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. This will follow the film’s world premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival in Christchurch on 4 August.

Written and directed by Wellington-based Nic Gorman and produced by Christchurch’s Nadia Maxwell, the film was made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission and Random Films.

"I’m excited that our film, hatched at the bottom of the world, is ready to spread its wings and fly. While it is set on a tiny dot in the Southern Ocean, Human Traces has always had global concerns. I’m looking forward to seeing how it resonates with international audiences," says director Nic Gorman.

Set on a remote sub-Antarctic island, the psychological thriller tells the story of Glenn and Sarah, a husband and wife scientist team studying the effects of removing pests from the island. The arrival of a mysterious new caretaker causes upheaval in their marriage. When Sarah discovers she is pregnant, and they are trapped on the island with no contact to the outside world, desperation kicks in with the pitiless winter coming ever closer.

Starring Sophie Henderson (Outrageous Fortune, Fantail, The Most Fun You Can Have Dying), Mark Mitchinson (Siege, Bloodlines) and Vinnie Bennett (Fantail, Ghost in the Shell, Beyond the Known World) Human Traces will be released in New Zealand and Australia by eOne Films.

A first-look clip has been created by eOne to promote the film. You will find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY5DTMUrDnM

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) presents a curated global programme and has been running continuously since 1952, making it the leading film festival in Australia and one of the oldest film festivals in the world.