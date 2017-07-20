Auckland to transform bars into lecture theatres

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 10:10

Auckland is the latest city to join a worldwide initiative to transform bars into lecture theatres.

The University of Auckland is hosting a Raising the Bar event on August 29, when leading academics will give 20 free talks at 10 inner-city Auckland bars on one night.

With topics ranging from why terrorists want to kill us, getting up in space, to life among the robots, Aucklanders with a thirst for knowledge will be spoilt for choice.

The concept for Raising the Bar originated in New York, with the aim of making education a greater part of a city’s popular culture. It has since expanded to major cities around the world including San Francisco, Hong Kong, Sydney, London, and Melbourne.

For the inaugural Auckland event the University has collaborated with bars in close proximity to one another so attendees may be able to visit up to two venues on the night.

Notable intellectuals taking part include microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles on the quest for new medicines; sociologist Dr Tracey McIntosh on imagining a world without prisons; emerging thought leaders like Dr Thomas Gregory on drones and the politics of killing; or learn about the brains of sharks from renowned marine scientist Professor John Montgomery.

"The University of Auckland is home to many incredible researchers who are at the cutting edge of a diverse range of fields. This event gives our alumni and the wider Auckland community a chance to engage with leading academics in an informal, accessible and highly convivial atmosphere. Pubs have been host to great conversations for as long as they have existed - we’re glad we can continue and expand that worthy tradition," says Mark Bentley, Director of Alumni Relations and Development at the University of Auckland.

Registrations for this unique event open on July 20 and the public are urged to get in early to secure a bar stool at one or more of the venues.

For a comprehensive list of speakers, topics and venues, and to register for a free talk, visit http://www.rtbevent.com/rtbakl.

Raising the Bar - 20 talks, 10 bars, one night

Tuesday 29 August 2017

Various locations, 6.30pm start