TEDxRuakura has a Waikato flavour

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 16:21

The third TEDxRuakura event is set to take place in Hamilton on Saturday 20 August 2017 and the University of Waikato has once again confirmed support as the major sponsor.

University staff and alumni make up four of the 10 speakers at this year’s event. They are Associate Professor Ryan Ko, Professor Michael Peters and Waikato alumna Tania Jones and Linda Radosinska. Speakers will explore the movement or transition from one state of being to another in TEDxRuakura 2017’s theme ‘Beyond’.

To create a TED-like experience, TEDx events are local and independently-organised programmes, combining TEDTalks video and live speakers to spark deep discussion and connection by bringing people together.

TEDxRuakura will be held at the University of Waikato’s Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts and is an all day event, running from 10am - 5pm. Tickets are limited, and are now available from tedxruakura.com, ranging from $80-$110.

The Director of the New Zealand Institute for Security and Crime Science, and Head of the Cyber Security Lab at the University of Waikato, Ryan came to the University of Waikato in 2012 to pursue his career in academia.

After working for Hewlett-Packard Labs on behalf of vendors, Ryan began to wonder what he could do for everyday computer users who might be unaware of the risks they are taking with every upload and sharing across personal cloud systems and social media channels. His passion for computer science and education led him to create the Cyber Security Researchers of Waikato (CROW), a cyber-security research lab working to return control of data to users.

Outside his service to the University, Ryan is a technical advisor to INTERPOL, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry for Communications. He is a Principal Investigator for the MBIE’s six-year $12.2m cloud security project STRATUS and is the Research Advisor for Cloud Security Alliance’s Asia-Pacific Region.

Michael Peters, an academic in the realm of educational philosophy, dedicates his time to researching the production, distribution, and consumption of knowledge. Michael’s latest research focusses on distributed knowledge, learning and publishing systems, and open education, topics on which he has served as advisor to governments in Scotland, New Zealand, South Africa, United States, and the European Union.

A Professor of Education at the University of Waikato and Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he also holds professorships in China and Australia. Having written more than 80 books and 500 papers, he is undoubtedly one of the most renowned scholars in his field today.

His greatest influences are philosophers Ludwig Wittgenstein and Michel Foucault. "These philosophers provide a positive philosophical response to pessimism and to the fragmentation of value and the dissolution of culture."

Tania is a design thinking facilitator and marketing manager, holding a Postgraduate Certificate in Management from the University of Waikato. Passionate about working within the not-for-profit sector to support and enrich organisations to meet the needs of their communities, she uses design thinking to take a fresh approach to tackling the issues not-for-profits face. "Design thinking is where you put the customer or user of a product or service into the heart of everything and as a result you end up with solutions that better meet their needs."

Recently Tania worked with University of Waikato students to implement the design thinking process, developing ideas to support former refugees to flourish in the Waikato.

Tania describes her life mission as spreading as much love as possible, and to grow, nurture, and support those around her to become the best versions of themselves they can be.

A graduate of the Bachelor of Management Studies, Linda Radosinska is a former HR manager turned fine art photographer and filmmaker.

Linda graduated from the University of Waikato in 2011 with majors in HR and Strategic Management, but her heart had never been in management. Receiving a camera for Christmas one year sparked a deep love for photography and since then Linda’s career journey and projects have incorporated both management and art, pushing her to explore the unknown and take risks.

Linda’s 2011 photography project ‘Exit Through The Thrift Shop’ gained international exposure. Modelled off English graffiti artist Banksy’s work, the project featured real people, props and locations for a twist on a world-famous street art phenomenon.

Linda’s philosophy is to always do work that changes her as a person and brings delight and positive change to others through her creativity. "I really like combining or remixing things in interesting and unexpected ways, and that is not just with my photography work, but in all my work."