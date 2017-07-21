LPL3 NBA 2K17 Console Finals this weekend

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 11:41

Only four competitors remain as the search to find New Zealand’s best NBA 2K player has reached the Console Finals.

The LPL3 NBA2K17 in association with Logitech G tournament continues on Sunday afternoon and Shakor Paki ‘Te Shakor Paki’ will meet Bart Tamehana-King ‘Bubbabart’ on the Xbox side of the draw.

Paki is a 20-year-old from Wellington, while Tamehana-King is 27 and resides in Auckland.

In the PlayStation slate, Sharaz Aslam ‘Tyceno’, a 20-year-old Aucklander, meets Frederick Penaredonda ‘Pendredonda’, 23, from Hamilton.

This is the first tournament of its kind in New Zealand and all four players will be desperate to qualify for Wednesday’s televised Ultimate Final at SKYCITY Theatre that will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

The eventual winner will pocket $4000 and a $1000 sponsor’s package, which is part of a total prizepool for the tournament of $10,000.

Letsplay.live Director Duane Mutu says the pressure will ramp up another notch with the Ultimate Final drawing close.

"This is a big opportunity for these players to etch their name into New Zealand eSports history," Mutu says.

"The competition has been a great success and we are looking forward to seeing these guys lay it all out there in the Console Finals."

Aslam, who has more than 20,000 followers on YouTube, is one of the favourites in the competition having been a dominant force in the earlier rounds.

"'I’ve just had a lot of experience with the mode and it's all coming to fruition now," Tyceno says.

"I have a feeling I won't find my Sunday final and a potential Ultimate Final as easy as I have so far - my opponents coming up must have some pretty good NBA 2K skills if they made it this far."

With more than eight years’ experience playing basketball video games, Tyceno has regularly played the 2K franchise since NBA 2K11 dropped in 2010.

Given the burgeoning popularity of eSports around the globe, it was only a matter of time until the movement swept through these shores and Tyceno is right in the middle of it.

"New Zealand may be known as more of a sporting nation, but we have very strong and passionate gaming communities here," Tyceno says.

"With eSports growing at a very fast rate around the world, it was bound to grow over here in New Zealand as well, especially with such a solid foundation having already been laid. The games themselves are only getting better and better every year too - so it's all leading in the right direction."

Fans can follow the action on Facebook, Twitch and Twitter via the letsplay.live website on Sunday.

Schedule

Sunday, July 23; 3-4.30pm: PS4 Console Finals

Sunday, July 23; 4.30-6pm: Xbox Console Finals

Wednesday, July 26; 7.30-10pm: Ultimate Final

The Ultimate Final will be televised live on SKY Sport 4

LPL3 NBA2K17 Event Schedule

Xbox and PS4 Final, Sunday, July 23, 3-7PM

How to Watch

Online: www.letsplay.live

Facebook: Letsplaylpl

Twitter: @letsplay_live

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/letsplaylive

Grand Final live on SKY Sport

Wednesday, July 26, 7pm

SKYCITY Theatre

Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland

Cnr of Wellesley and Hobson Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Broadcasters

Letsplay.live

SKY Sport

Promoter

Letsplay.live

Event: LPL3 NBA2K17 in association with Logitech G

Game: NBA2K17 (Basketball sports simulation)

Prize Pool: $10,000 cash and prizes

Entry fee: Free to enter

Social Tags: #NBA2K17 #LPL3

Event Graphic: Download

More info: www.letsplay.live