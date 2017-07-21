Spirit of winter captured in new Great Lake Taupo video series

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 15:50

An ‘insider’s tips’ video series inspiring New Zealanders and tourists alike to visit the Great Lake TaupÅ region for a winter ski holiday has been launched by Destination Great Lake TaupÅ.

The videos, which profile local characters speaking about their love of winter in the Great Lake TaupÅ region, take an insider’s view of what life is like in a winter resort destination - from skiing and boarding in a National Park, to mountain biking, hot pools, fishing, and tourist activities, to the après ski wining and dining experience.

"We want to take people into the hearts and minds of locals to explore what makes this place so special in winter, and ultimately inspire people to want to come here on holiday" says Destination Great Lake TaupÅ marketing and communications manager, Anna McLaren.

The series of three ‘Winter presents…’ videos, produced by the NZME Vision team, showcase North Island skiing and boarding and the ease of access from TaupÅ and Turangi, the huge range of attractions and activities on offer around the region in winter, and the après ski scene.

Mrs McLaren said the North Island has some of the best skiing in the world. The uniqueness of skiing in a spiritually and culturally significant dual World Heritage listed site, coupled with volcanic ski terrain and free-draining pumice soils make this a unique winter playground, with activities on tap year-round.

"The region has everything the South Island has to offer and more when it comes to a ski holiday, especially for people wanting to visit the snow for the first time".

"We wanted to showcase our stunning winter scenery and the spirit and passion we have for the region, and this video series was the perfect way to tell that story".

The video series is being promoted online and across all of Destination Great Lake TaupÅ’s web and social media channels.

Launching alongside the video series is a major competition with three separate North Island ski holiday winter prize packages up for grabs - a family fun holiday for four to TaupÅ, an adventure holiday for four to TaupÅ, and a romantic break away for two to Southern Lake TaupÅ. All prizes include accommodation, Mt Ruapehu skiing or sightseeing passes, activities and more. The competition is also being promoted through Great Lake TaupÅ’s web and social media channels.

Link to video series here: http://www.northislandskiholiday.com/en/need-to-know/winter-presents-video-series

For more information, bookings and competition entry go to www.NorthIslandSkiHoliday.com or www.GreatLakeTaupo.com