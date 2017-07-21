Graham Norton is back with another vintage for 2017

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:08

In what has become an eagerly anticipated annual affair, famed talk show host Graham Norton is back with a new vintage for 2017 - but this year, he’s taken the winemaking reigns to blend his own beverage from scratch.

The Irish comedian was forced to fly solo after the Invivo boys, cofounder Tim Lightbourne and winemaker Rob Cameron, fell asleep on the job. The poor lads couldn’t keep their eyes open after travelling more than 20,000 kilometres from Marlborough to London to partake in their annual riotous afternoon blending session with Graham.

Armed with the entire Invivo wine blending setup, which the boys had brought all the way from New Zealand, Norton worked his winemaking magic to create his 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, Graham Norton Rosé and Graham Norton Shiraz. And for the very first time, a soon to be released Graham Norton’s Own Prosecco - a result of the innovative kiwi winery’s recent partnership with Italian growers based in Prosecco’s home of Veneto.

And in true Invivo style, the boys have released the annual video of the production of Graham Norton’s Own Wines - which shows exactly what happened when he was left to his own devices.

Long-time Sauvignon Blanc fan, Norton was chuffed with the result. He was particularly partial to the Prosecco, which the Invivo crew were pleasantly surprised to wake up to.

Lightbourne says, "You could go so far as to say we were ‘fizzing’ over it. But in all seriousness, since we worked with Graham on his first vintage Sauvignon Blanc in 2014, our winemaking trio has become like no other - this is because Graham is so hands on with the process, very enthusiastic and is getting better and better every year!"

Adds Cameron, "You snooze, you lose or so they say. We think we’re the winners on this occasion - well rested, and with a brand-new Prosecco to soon enjoy."

This isn’t just another ‘celebrity collaboration’, rather it’s a partnership that goes from strength to strength. From 14,000 bottles produced in 2014 to more than 2 million forecast for 2017, demand for the wine has increased exponentially. Since 2016, production has increased by 500,000 bottles.

Graham Norton Own Wines have expanded outside of markets where the talk show host is well-known. Along with New Zealand, USA, Australia, UK and Ireland the wines have recently launched in Norway, Denmark, Hong Kong and Japan.

They’ve also found fame across the ditch. Last year’s Graham Norton Rosé and Shiraz were both awarded gold medals at the 2016 Sydney International Wine Competition and Qantas choose to serve the wine onboard their Business Class in 2016. Meanwhile the Graham Norton 2016 Rosé is already a top 10 seller in New Zealand since its December release…bring on the 2017 vintage!

Early signs of the 2017 vintage look promising. New Zealand’s Wine Orbit, who has rated the latest release 2017 Graham Norton Sauvignon 93 points and 5 stars notes, "Intensely aromatic on the nose showing nectarine, red apple, rockmelon and green kiwi fruit characters with a hint of flinty complexity. The palate is powerfully expressed and lively, and displays excellent fruit purity backed by fine texture and bright acidity, leading to a lingering tasty finish. At its best: now to 2020."

Graham Norton’s Own Sauvignon Blanc

Vintage: 2017

Alcohol: 12.5%

Region: Marlborough

Winemaker: Graham Norton (with Rob Cameron snoozing nearby)

Tasting note: Graham says: "That’s it! My perfect blend…and it’s lovely…tropical fruit, a bit of zing…cheers to that!"

RRP: NZ $18.99

Stockists: New World, Pak N Save, Liquor King, Glengarry, Liquorland and other good liquor outlets nationwide

Graham Norton’s Own "Pink by DesiGN" Rosé 2017

Vintage: 2017

Alcohol: 12.5%

Region: Marlborough and Hawkes Bay

Winemaker: Graham Norton and (in small part) Rob Cameron

Tasting note: Graham says: "My Rosé brings all the boys to the yard"

RRP: NZ $18.99

Stockists: New World, Pak N Save, Liquor King, Glengarry, Liquorland and other good liquor outlets nationwide

Graham Norton’s Own Shiraz 2017

Vintage: 2017

Alcohol: 14%

Region: South Australia

Winemaker: Graham Norton

Tasting notes: Graham says: "A bold, juicy wine full of character…just like its winemaker. Me."

RRP: NZ $18.99

Stockists: New World, Pak N Save, Liquor King, Glengarry, Liquorland and other good liquor outlets nationwide

