Victoria seminar remembers prominent member of NZ art community

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 15:06

The late curator, historian and educator Jonathan Mane-Wheoki (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti KurÄ«, Te AopÅuri, PÄkehÄ) (1943-2014) will be remembered by his friends, colleagues and former students in an upcoming seminar hosted at Victoria University of Wellington.

The one-day seminar, Remembering Jonathan: Papers in honour of Jonathan Mane-Wheoki, will acknowledge the contribution Jonathan Mane-Wheoki made to MÄori, Pacific and contemporary art, as well as looking at the wider New Zealand art world from indigenous art to waterfalls as a symbol of death in the work of Colin McCahon.

Speakers include Dr Ngarino Ellis from the University of Auckland who has been working on a Marsden Grant she began with Jonathan Mane-Wheoki titled Toi Te Mana: A History of Indigenous Art from Aotearoa New Zealand. A panel discussion from accomplished New Zealand artists Darryn George, Steve Gibbs and Brett Graham will honour Jonathan Mane-Wheoki’s interest in current art practice.

The event coordinators, Dr Conal McCarthy from Victoria’s School of Art History, Classics and Religious Studies and Dr Mark Stocker, Curator Historical International Art at Te Papa Tongawera, both have professional and personal connections to Jonathan Mane-Wheoki. Dr McCarthy was a student of his, and their friendship continued after Dr McCarthy completed his studies. Dr Stocker twice worked alongside Jonathan Mane-Wheoki: at the University of Canterbury and later at Te Papa-the two became friends in the process.

Following the seminar, Dr McCarthy and Dr Stocker are launching their co-edited book Colonial Gothic to MÄori Renaissance: Essays in memory of Jonathan Mane-Wheoki, published by Victoria University Press. The book features 14 contributors and content "as varied and interesting as the main himself".

"This will be a significant day for the art world, where we celebrate New Zealand art and we acknowledge the major contribution that Jonathan made to the art world through his teaching, curating and art," says Dr Stocker.

"Even though Jonathan is not with us, he is the one person who will be with everyone on 29 July. It will make for a joyful and intellectually stimulating event and book launch."

What: Remembering Jonathan: Papers in honour of Jonathan Mane-Wheoki

When: 10am-4pm, Saturday 29 July

Where: RHLT2, Rutherford House, Victoria University of Wellington Pipitea Campus