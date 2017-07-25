Family history talks at the Library

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 11:25

The NZ Society of Genealogists, in association with the Invercargill Public Library, are presenting a week of Family History lunchtime talks from 7 - 11 August.

These talks are free for the public, and each day will focus on a different genealogical tool. Bring your lunch and learn. The talks will highlight free resources available at the library and online, for family history research.

The topics range from "An introduction to family history research" on Monday the 7th, to more specific research themes such as tracing English ancestors on Thursday 10th and Gold rush records on Friday 11th.

Invercargill Public Library’s Community Connections Coordinator, Jay Coote, has been researching his whakapapa in preparation for his talk.

"Since agreeing to do this talk, I have been able to use the Library to find out loads of stuff I didn’t know about my ancestors. For instance, my Grandfathers’ father once cut his finger off with an axe because he made a bet with his friends, silly old coot," he said.

The talks will be held in the Invercargill Public Library’s Meeting Room starting at 12.00pm each day. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch however tea and coffee will be provided.