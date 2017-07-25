Come and support The Coromandel at the Auckland Food Show

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 11:40

Omahu Valley Citrus was one of the businesses showcased at our stand last year.

This week Coromandel food producers will be exhibiting their wares at the Auckland Food Show under our Council’s Coromandel Food Collective banner.

Three producers come from the Mercury Bay area. They are 309 Honey, Castle Rock Café (homemade chutney, sauces and relishes from Te Rerenga), and Chocolates Are Us (custom-made chocolates from Whitianga). Thames Valley Bacon is also part of the stand, which is kitted out as a Coromandel Beach House. All these producers will do tastings and sell their product, as well as contributing towards costs to be at the Food Show.

The Food Show, which is at the Auckland Showgrounds, is New Zealand’s premier event for foodies and will draw crowds of 35,000 including media, chefs and buyers. It runs from Thursday 27 until Sunday 30 July.

This is the third year that our Council has promoted local food and beverage producers with a targeted campaign aimed at marketing Coromandel’s niche products that are grown or produced on the Coromandel, as well as marketing our District as a visitor destination.

So if you’re in Auckland over the next few days, come and visit our stand while you're checking out the Food Show which has something to suit everyone’s tastes.

If you can’t make it to Auckland, why not check out our Coromandel Food Trail Guide so you can try a different restaurant or café around the District: www.tcdc.govt.nz/foodtrail or www.thecoromandel.com/homegrown.